Penguins’ Kyle Dubas says confidence in those around him led him to take on additional role as GM

Kyle Dubas says the confidence in the people around him in the Pittsburgh Penguins front office made him comfortable taking on more responsibility with the team. Dubas, who was hired as the club’s director of hockey operations in June, named himself as the club’s new general manager last week. Dubas said he’d been so impressed with the people around him in the organization during a busy offseason that he worried adding another external voice might upset the club’s forward momentum.

