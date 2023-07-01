Penguins keep Jarry and Senators sign Korpisalo as goalies shuffle around in NHL free agency

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Penguins paid big to keep their two-time All-Star, and the Ottawa Senators ponied up to shore up their situation as goaltenders shuffled around on the first day of NHL free agency. Pittsburgh re-signed Tristan Jarry to the richest deal given to a free agent goaltender Saturday: just under $27 million on a five-year deal. Ottawa added Joonas Korpisalo for $20 million over five years in the hopes he can backstop them to a playoff return. The Carolina Hurricanes also kept their two veteran goalies around by re-signing Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. The New York Islanders extended franchise netminder Ilya Sorokin for $66 million through 2032.

