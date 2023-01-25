Penguins goaltender Jarry out until after the All-Star break

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry’s on-again, off-again season is now off again. Coach Mike Sullivan says the two-time All-Star will miss at least two games with an upper-body injury. Jarry was scheduled to start against Florida on Tuesday night but reported an upper-body issue when he arrived at PPG Paints Arena. Casey DeSmith got the last-second start as the Penguins pulled out a wild 7-6 victory over the Panthers.

