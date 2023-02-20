Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry to return against Islanders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will start when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders. Jarry hasn’t played since Jan. 22 due to an upper-body injury. He was scheduled to start on Jan. 24 against Florida but was scratched less than an hour before the opening face-off due to the injury. The Penguins have struggled in Jarry’s absence, going just 4-5 over their last nine games to put the franchise’s streak of 16 straight playoff appearances in jeopardy heading into the final two months of the regular season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.