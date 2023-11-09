Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry day-to-day because of swelling around eye

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, left, leaves the ice after an injury during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is day-to-day because of swelling around his right eye. Jarry was cut in a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique in the second period of a 2-0 win on Tuesday. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said additional testing on Jarry ruled out a possible concussion. Magnus Hellberg came in to finish out the combined shutout and will start against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

