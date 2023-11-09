Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry day-to-day because of swelling around eye

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is day-to-day because of swelling around his right eye. Jarry was cut in a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique in the second period of a 2-0 win on Tuesday. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said additional testing on Jarry ruled out a possible concussion. Magnus Hellberg came in to finish out the combined shutout and will start against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

