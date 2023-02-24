Penguins GM Hextall understands anger amid calls for firing

By The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall takes questions during his end-of-season NHL hockey news conference, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. Hextall said Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, he understands the growing frustration among the fan base with Pittsburgh in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Keith Srakocic]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall says isn’t bothered by fans clamoring for him to be fired. Chants of “Fire Hextall” erupted several times during a dismal 7-2 loss to Edmonton that dropped the Penguins to 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Hextall says he understands the team has not met expectations and it’s his job to help get the Penguins back on track. Hextall says he is still hoping to add players before the trade deadline but stressed he will not do it in search of short-term solutions.

