Penguins GM Dubas thinks many reasons for team’s slow start. Coaching isn’t one of them

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, center, yells instructions during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas isn’t blaming coach Mike Sullivan for the team’s sluggish start. The Penguins are 13th in the 16-team Eastern Conference, about a third of the way through the season. Dubas says Sullivan remains the “right person for the job” as Pittsburgh searches for a return to the playoffs after missing out last season. The Penguins are in the midst of an 0-for-37 stretch on the power play. Dubas says he believes when the power-play starts becoming productive, better results in games will follow.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.