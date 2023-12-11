Penguins GM Dubas thinks many reasons for team’s slow start. Coaching isn’t one of them

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas isn’t blaming coach Mike Sullivan for the team’s sluggish start. The Penguins are 13th in the 16-team Eastern Conference, about a third of the way through the season. Dubas says Sullivan remains the “right person for the job” as Pittsburgh searches for a return to the playoffs after missing out last season. The Penguins are in the midst of an 0-for-37 stretch on the power play. Dubas says he believes when the power-play starts becoming productive, better results in games will follow.

