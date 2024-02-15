Penguins forward Jake Guentzel to miss up to four weeks with an upper-body injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Pittsburgh Penguins will have to claw their way back into the playoff race without star forward Jake Guentzel. The team has placed Guentzel on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Guentzel did not play the final 10 minutes of a 5-2 loss to Florida on Wednesday. Guentzel, whose 52 points are tied with captain Sidney Crosby for the team lead, will miss up to four weeks. The Penguins find themselves on the outside of the playoff race looking in with two months to go.

