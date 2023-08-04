Penguins forward Guentzel to miss at least 3 months after right ankle surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is out at least three months after undergoing right ankle surgery. The 28-year-old Guentzel had been dealing with a lingering ankle issue during the offseason. Penguins president of hockey operations/general manager Kyle Dubas says surgery was required when the issue didn’t clear up. Guentzel has become one of the most consistent goal scorers in the NHL since making his debut during the 2016-17 season. Guentzel has 197 career goals for Pittsburgh while usually playing alongside Penguins star Sidney Crosby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.