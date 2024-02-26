Penguins forward Bryan Rust stays behind in Pittsburgh as club begins important 4-game road trip

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin a crucial four-game western road trip without forward Bryan Rust. The 31-year-old Rust stayed behind in Pittsburgh while dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in the third period of a 7-6 win over Philadelphia. Rust’s 18 goals are third on the team behind captain Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. The 10-year veteran has been coming on strong of late, with seven goals in his last eight games, including two against the Flyers. Reilly Smith will take Rust’s spot on the top line next to Crosby and Rickard Rakell.

