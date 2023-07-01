Penguins bring back goalie Jarry on a five-year deal, lure defenseman Graves away from New Jersey

The Pittsburgh Penguins are sticking with goaltender Tristan Jarry. The team signed the two-time All-Star to a five-year contract worth around $5.375 million annually rather than let Jarry walk in free agency. Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas says Jarry is one of the better goaltenders in the league and is optimistic he will be able to avoid the injuries that dogged him near the end of each of the last two seasons. The Penguins also signed former New Jersey defenseman Ryan Graves to a six-year deal and inked veteran forward Lars Eller to a two-year contract.

