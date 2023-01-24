Penguins activate defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated veteran defenseman Kris Letang off injured reserve. The 35-year-old Letang has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury during an overtime loss to Detroit on Dec. 28. He spent time in his native Montreal during his absence following the death of his father earlier this month. It’s been a difficult season for Letang, who signed a six-year contract extension with the Penguins over the summer. Letang missed two weeks in November and December after suffering a stroke for the second time in eight years.

