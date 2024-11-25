Penguins acquire forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in exchange for a 2027 draft pick

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired center Philip Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft. The move gives the struggling Penguins another young player to work with as the franchise tries to emerge from its roughest start in two decades. The 23-year-old Tomasino had one point in 11 games this season for Nashville. The former first-round pick in the 2019 draft had 23 goals and 48 assists in 159 games for the Predators since reaching the NHL during the 2021-22 season.

