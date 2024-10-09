Pending free agent Pete Alonso extending his Mets tenure with every postseason homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso has been doing everything in his power — quite literally — to keep playing for the New York Mets. Poised to become an attractive free agent next month, the big slugger is an enormous reason the wild-card Mets are still marching along this October. With three home runs in a span of four playoff games, Alonso had New York on the cusp of reaching the National League Championship Series heading into Wednesday’s matchup with rival Philadelphia in Game 4 of their Division Series. Alonso says the playoffs bring pressure, but this is the most fun he’s ever had playing baseball.

