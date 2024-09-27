Peñarol upsets Flamengo to reach Copa Libertadores semifinals

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Peñarol had a 0-0 draw at home against Brazil´s Flamengo to secure a spot in the Copa Libertadores semifinals for the first time in 13 years. The Uruguayan club won the first leg 1-0 via a Javier Cabrera goal. Peñarol will next play Botafogo, which beat Sao Paulo on penalties in an all-Brazil quarterfinal to reach the last four for the first time since 1973. Five-time champion Peñarol has struggled in the last decade in the Copa Libertadores with group-stage exits in its previous nine appearances.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.