Peñarol pulls off an upset in Copa Libertadores after beating Flamengo at home

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Javier Cabrera scored a first-half goal and Peñarol pulled off an upset beating Flamengo 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match. Cabrera scored inside the box to the far post on a cross from Maximiliano Silvera in the 13th minute for the Uruguayans, who are the underdogs in the series. Peñarol defeated Flamengo at Maracana stadium in a Copa Libertadores match for the first time since 2019, when they faced off in the group stage. The second leg will be played next Thursday at Montevideo. If Peñarol advances it will meet the winner of the series between Botafogo and Sao Paulo, that is level 0-0 after the first leg.

