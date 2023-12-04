Penalties, injuries cost the Titans in loss to AFC South rival Indianapolis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ ninth and final penalty could not have come at a worse moment. Overtime. The Titans got a sack protecting a lead in overtime. A penalty flag thrown at Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for illegal contact with a receiver wiped it out. The Colts scored three plays later for a 31-28 win in a wild game Sunday. That capped a costly day as the Titans lost their first game this season in Nashville. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and punter Ryan Stonehouse all left with injuries.

