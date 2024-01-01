Penalties and missed opportunities doom Raiders in playoff-eliminating 23-20 loss at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have seen about every conceivable scenario this season. They fought their way back from a sluggish start to get into the playoff picture. They underwent yet another midseason coaching change. And on Sunday, another uneven, mistake-prone performance sealed their fate with a 23-20 playoff-eliminating loss at Indianapolis. Now they know they’re heading home after next week’s season finale against rival Denver. But interim coach Antonio Pierce doesn’t consider it a lost season and expects his players to fight again next week.

