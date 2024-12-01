Penalties and a puncture leave Lewis Hamilton struggling again as his Mercedes exit nears

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — It’s not often Lewis Hamilton is tempted to give up in Formula 1. He nearly did just that Sunday, discussing with his Mercedes team over the radio whether it would be best to retire the car as his Qatar Grand Prix went from bad to worse. Hamilton eventually decided to carry on the race but finished a lowly 12th. Two penalties, a puncture and a “messed up” car combined in another miserable race as his record-breaking partnership with Mercedes nears a frustrating end for the seven-time champion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.