Pemberton’s late TD run helps Ball State hold on for 37-35 win over Kent State

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Braedon Sloan ran for two touchdowns and Vaughn Pemberton added a late clincher as Ball State defeated Kent State 37-35. The Cardinals seemed to have the game wrapped up when Jackson Courville kicked his third field goal with just over three minutes to go and again when Pemberton burst through the right side with 1:13 left for a 37-28 lead. But the Golden Flashes followed the field goal with a 10-play, 62-yard drive, finished by Tommy Ulatowski’s third touchdown pass, an 18-yarder to Luke Floriea with 1:28 to play. The Golden Flashes had a successful onside kick negated by an early blocking foul and the Cardinals recovered the next attempt before Pemberton’s long TD run. Chrishon McCray turned a short pass into a dazzling 57-yard run with 30 seconds left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.