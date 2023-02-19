Pellington, No. 18 Arizona women stymie No. 21 Buffs 61-42

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points with five assists and No. 18 Arizona smothered No. 21 Colorado 61-42, ending the Buffaloes’ five-game winning streak. The Wildcats held the Buffaloes to their lowest total of the season and their worst shooting game, 28.3% overall (15 of 53), 1 of 12 from 3-point range (8.3%). Tameiya Sadler led the Buffaloes with 12 points. Other than an early 86-85 loss to Texas Tech, Colorado has failed to reach 60 points in its five other losses and in four of those shot less than 32%.

