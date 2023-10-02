Pellegrini’s odyssey from Sydney to Coventry to Tonga and a Rugby World Cup try against the Boks

Pat Pellegrini was playing for Coventry in England’s second division two weeks ago. He was with Sevenoaks in England’s fifth division less than two years ago. On Sunday he scored his first test try for Tonga against Rugby World Cup defending champion South Africa. Pellegrini couldn’t convert and Tonga ultimately lost 49-18 in Marseille. But the Tongans were consoled by their three tries, the most the Springboks have allowed in the Rugby World Cup since their infamous loss to Japan in 2015, 18 games ago. Pellegrini also had a tournament souvenir he couldn’t have possibly imagined.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.