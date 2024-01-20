Pelle Larsson scores 22, No. 12 Arizona rallies from 19 down to beat UCLA 77-71

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Pelle Larsson scored 22 points and No. 12 Arizona rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat UCLA 77-71 in the rivals’ final Pac-12 game at McKale Center. In an offensive funk the previous two games, the Wildcats continued to labor against one of the nation’s best defenses while falling into a 19-point hole midway through the first half. Arizona trailed by 13 midway through the second half before rallying behind full-court pressure. Sparked by their defense, the Wildcats used an 12-2 run to pull within 55-52 and kept up the pressure. Sebastian Mack scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half to lead UCLA and Lazar Stefanovic added 17.

