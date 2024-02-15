Pelle Larsson putting his body on the line every game for No. 5 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pelle Larsson typically heads off the court straight to trainer Justin Kokoskie while his teammates celebrate a win or lament a loss in the locker room. A gifted guard for No. 5 Arizona, Larsson looks and feels like a post-match MMA fighter after every game, covered in bruises, knots and scratches. Larsson’s willingness to absorb and dish out pain has been the central cog in Arizona’s run in three years under coach Tommy Lloyd. Larsson is Arizona’s second-leading scorer and does a little bit of everything for the Wildcats. He also has a knack for making the right play at the right time, whether it’s a big shot, key pass or taking a momentum-shifting charge.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.