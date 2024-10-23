Pelicans’ Zion Williamson ruled out against the Bulls because of an illness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson has been scratched from the lineup for the club’s regular season opener against the Chicago Bulls. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was ill and not in attendance on Wednesday night. However, Green said the club is hopeful that Williamson, who averaged 22.9 points per game last season, will be able to rejoin the team when the Pelicans begin a four-game West Coast trip in Portland on Oct. 25.

