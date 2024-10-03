Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III sidelined at least three weeks with a hamstring strain

The New Orleans Pelicans say forward Trey Murphy III has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain that will sideline him from basketball activities for at least three weeks. The injury occurred during the second practice of Pelicans training camp in Nashville. Murphy’s recovery timeline makes it unlikely that he’ll play in New Orleans’ regular season opener against Chicago on Oct. 23. The 24-year-old Murphy was a 2021 first-round draft choice out of Virginia. He averaged a career-high 14.8 points per game last season. Murphy is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He’s eligible for a contract extension until Oct. 21. Otherwise he’d be slated to become a restricted free agent next offseason.

