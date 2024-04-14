Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram returns from a knee injury in regular-season finale against the Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green says high-scoring wing Brandon Ingram is returning for the club’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ingram has missed 12-games with a left knee contusion. He’s averaged 20.9 points in 63 games this season. Ingram’s return also comes as the Pelicans try to lock up the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Green says Ingram’s return “means a lot” and that the Pelicans need his production. Green says it’s also important in terms of timing and rhythm for the team that Ingram plays at least one game before entering the postseason.

