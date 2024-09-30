Pelicans star Zion Williamson still has Brandon Ingram as a wingman — for now

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans star power forward Zion Williamson still has Brandon Ingram as a wingman for now. They’re entering their sixth straight training camp as Pelicans teammates this week after an offseason in which their NBA paths appeared to be diverging. Williamson sought to strengthen ties to the organization this summer as he welcomed more involvement from team staff in his personal training sessions and attended optional workouts with teammates. Ingram was more distant than usual as he entered his final year under contract. Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says he’s not sure whether the Pelicans and Ingram will agree on an extension this season. Ingram says he’s just focused on playing and let the business side take here of itself.

