Pelicans star Zion Williamson, family sued for $1.8 million by tech company

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, his stepfather and his mother allegedly have failed to pay back $1.8 million of a $2 million loan from a California-based technology company. The California-based tech company Ankr PBC makes the allegations in a civil lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans. Ankr says it made the loan in September 2021 to Williamson and family members while in the midst of trying to establishing a marketing relationship with the Pelicans’ power forward. Ankr says Williamson’s stepfather Lee Anderson served as the players business manager. Anderson has not responded to a message seeking comment.

