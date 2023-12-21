Pelicans star Williamson sitting out with illness as team deals with “bug.” Mitchell out for Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — New Orleans star forward Zion Williamson will miss Thursday night’s game against Cleveland with an unspecified illness as the Pelicans deal with a flu bug. Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is also sitting out his second straight game with an illness. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson did not travel with the Pelicans. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick was one of three players listed as having a non-COVID illness on the injury report. Jonas Valanciunas and Herb Jones were the others. Williamson averages 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Mitchell also sat out Wednesday’s win over Utah. His absence means the Cavs are again without their top three scorers — Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Garland has a broken jaw an Mobley had knee surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.