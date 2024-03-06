Pelicans star Williamson says he’ll enter dunk contest if he makes All-Star team

TORONTO (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson said he’ll enter the NBA dunk contest on one condition: he’s got to be picked as an All-Star, too. After scoring 16 points in a 139-98 win at Toronto, Williamson was asked whether he sees himself taking part in the dunk contest in the future. The fourth-year forward said he would have to do his part and make the All-Star game. He said if he’s in the All-Star game, he’ll do the dunk contest. G League guard Mac McClung defended his slam dunk title in Indianapolis last month.

