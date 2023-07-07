Pelicans sign forwards Jones and Lidell, and center Zeller to contracts

By The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles around Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have extended contracts for forwards Herb Jones and E.J. Lidell, and have signed veteran free-agent center Cody Zeller. The club annouced the deals on Thursday. That’s the first day NBA teams could officially sign free agents. The 6-foot-7 Jones is a 2021 second-round draft choice out of Alabama who was a starter throughout last season.  Zeller’ is 6-11 and 10-year veteran. His one-year deal comes after the Pelicans let go of reserve centers Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes in free agency. the 6-6 Lidell was the Pelicans’ second-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2022. But was lost to a right knee injury for his entire rookie season.

