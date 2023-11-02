Pelicans scratch Zion Williamson from Pistons matchup, Brandon Ingram is questionable

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been scratched from the lineup for New Orleans’ home game against the Detroit Pistons. A newly released Pelicans injury report says Williamson is being held out for rest on Thursday night. The decision comes after Williamson contributed 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in New Orleans 110-106 victory at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. Williamson has been healthy to start the season but has been injury prone during his first four pro seasons. Meanwhile, the Pelicans say wing player Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game against the Pistons. He has missed New Orleans past two games with right knee tendinitis.

