Pelicans say Trey Murphy has arthroscopic surgery and is likely out 10-12 weeks

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans says forward Trey Murphy III has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair his meniscus and is expected to return to “basketball activities” in 10 to 12 weeks. The Pelicans say Murphy also received a biologic injection that is meant to slow or stop inflammation around the injured joint. Murphy is a 2021 first-round draft choice out of Virginia who emerged as a frequent starter and reliable scorer last season when he averaged 14.5 points. The Pelicans open the regular season on Oct. 25 at Memphis. Murphy could return as early as mid- to late-November.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.