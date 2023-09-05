Pelicans’ Murphy has a meniscus injury in his left knee, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has a meniscus injury in his left knee. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the injury has not been discussed publicly by the club or Murphy. The person says the severity of the injury is not immediately clear and that Murphy is expected to receive additional examinations in coming days. The injury occurred on Tuesday during a workout at team headquarters. A major surgical repair could sideline him for months but the recovery time from a minor arthroscopic procedure could be much less. Murphy was a 2021 first-round draft choice. He started 65 games last season and averaged 14.5 points.

