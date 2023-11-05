Pelicans’ McCollum diagnosed with partially collapsed lung

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a partially collapsed lung. The announcement on unday afternoon came after McCullom scored 13 points in 33 minutes on the court in a 123-105 Pelicans loss to Atlanta on Saturday night. The Pelicans play next on Monday night in Denver and it is unclear how much time McCollum might be sidelined. The Pelicans say “additional examination will be performed in the next 48 hours to determine the progress of healing” and that more information will be provided after that. The 32-year-old McCollum has averaged 21.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in six games this season.

