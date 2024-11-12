Pelicans lose guard Jose Alvarado for at least 3 weeks because of a hamstring injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Jose Alvarado has a left hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him at least three weeks. The injury occurred during Monday night’s 107-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. An MRI performed Tuesday confirmed Alvarado’s diagnosis, which adds to New Orleans’ long injury list. Alvarado started the Pelicans’ past seven games because of Dejounte Murray’s broken hand and fellow guard CJ McCollum’s right adductor strain. Power forward Zion Williamson is out with a left hamstring strain and forward Herb Jones is out with a right shoulder injury. The Pelicans play next at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.