Pelicans’ injury troubles compounded as leading scorer Brandon Ingram goes down with sprained ankle

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Just when it appeared the New Orleans Pelicans were beginning to regroup after a wave of injuries, leading scorer Brandon Ingram went down Saturday. Ingram landed awkwardly on the foot of Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort early in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 119-109 loss to the Thunder and severely twisted his left ankle. Ingram had missed six of the Pelicans’ 24 games this season with an assortment of injuries, and had just returned from tendonitis in his right foot. He left Saturday’s game with just five points on 1-of-5 shooting. Pelicans coach Willie Green said he could not shed any light on the severity of Ingram’s most recent injury.

