Pelicans’ Ingram expected to be sidelined at least 2 weeks with knee injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say forward Brandon Ingram has a bone bruise in his left knee that is expected to sideline him at least two weeks. Ingram hyper-extended his knee during Thursday night’s loss at Orlando and was helped off the court. He underwent an imaging overnight. Ingram has averaged 20.9 points this season and his prognosis leaves open the possibility that he could return before the end of the regular season. The Pelicans entered Friday night’s game at Miami with a 42-27 record and are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture.

