Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado agrees to 2-year extension worth $9 million, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $9 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because the agreement has not been announced. The contract, which was first reported by the Times-Picayune, includes a player option for the 2026-27 season. The deal comes as the 6-foot Alvarado was entering his final season under contract. Alvarado has been a high-energy reserve for the Pelicans since making the team after going undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2021. He has averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.5 minutes per game during his three NBA seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.