Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels diagnosed with a torn meniscus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels has been diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. The Pelicans said they are evaluating treatment options and did not immediately provide a timeline for Daniels’ return to basketball. The 6-foot-8 Daniels, a native of Australia, was New Orleans’ first-round choice in the 2022 NBA Draft, selected eighth overall. This season, Daniels has appeared in 52 games with 15 starts and has played nearly 22 minutes per game, averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals. The Pelicans were in Memphis on Monday for a game against the Grizzlies.

