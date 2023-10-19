Pelicans exercise options on Murphy, Daniels

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have exercised a fourth year option on wing player Trey Murphy and a third-year option on guard Dyson Daniels. The moves secure both former first-round draft choices through the 2024-25 season. Murphy was selected 17th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and has appeared in 141 games with 66 starts during his first two NBA seasons. He is a 40% shooter from 3-point range and is expected to be one of New Orleans’ premier scorers off the bench after he returns from minor meniscus surgery on his left knee. Daniels was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He appeared in 59 games with 11 starts for New Orleans last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.