Pelicans coach Willie Green out with an illness against Mavericks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans coach Willie Green is sitting out a game because of an illness. Assistant coach James Borrego is filling in for Green during Tuesday night’s contest against Dallas. Borrego is a former head coach in Charlotte who joined New Orleans’ staff this past offseason. Green’s ailment is being described by the Pelicans as a “non-COVID illness.” New Orleans came into the designated in-season tournament game looking to end a five-game losing streak. Pelicans forward and top defensive player Herbert Jones was available to return to the lineup from a bruised right leg. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says forward-center Maxi Kleber is miss his third straight game for Dallas. Kleber has a dislocated toe on his right foot.

