Pelicans coach Willie Green out with an illness against Mavericks

By The Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Hinton]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans coach Willie Green is sitting out a game because of an illness. Assistant coach James Borrego is filling in for Green during Tuesday night’s contest against Dallas. Borrego is a former head coach in Charlotte who joined New Orleans’ staff this past offseason.  Green’s ailment is being described by the Pelicans as a “non-COVID illness.” New Orleans came into the designated in-season tournament game looking to end a five-game losing streak. Pelicans forward and top defensive player Herbert Jones was available to return to the lineup from a bruised right leg. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says forward-center Maxi Kleber is miss his third straight game for Dallas. Kleber has a dislocated toe on his right foot.

