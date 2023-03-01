Pelicans’ Alvarado out 3 weeks, Nance out 2 weeks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado will be out at least three weeks and forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss two weeks because of recent injuries. The development comes as the Pelicans have been sliding down the Western Conference standings with 18 losses in 25 games since star forward Zion Williamson strained his right hamstring. Alvarado played 15 minutes during New Orleans’ 101-93 loss to Orlando on Monday night. He’s been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia. Nance sprained his left ankle during Saturday’s loss to the New York Knicks. The Pelicans say he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Pelicans say the timeline for Williamson’s return could be updated after medical imaging scheduled next week.

