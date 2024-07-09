Pelicans add veteran center Daniel Theis, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans and veteran NBA center Daniel Theis have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the agreement says. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement has not been announced. New Orleans’ acquisition of the 32-year-old Theis comes after the Pelicans traded away their top two centers from last season: Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance. Theis, who is German, began NBA career with Boston in 2017. He has 151 career starts, but just four during the past two seasons. Theis averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

