Pelicans add CJ McCollum and Herb Jones to growing injury list

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, left, and injured guard CJ McCollum react on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans now expect to be without starters CJ McCollum and Herb Jones for multiple weeks. McCollum has been diagnosed with a right adductor strain that is expected to sideline him two to three weeks. Jones has a right shoulder strain and small low-grade tear in his rotator cuff. The Pelicans say he could be out from two weeks to a month. They join a growing injury list that includes starting point guard Dejounte Murray. He broke his hand during New Orleans’ regular-season opener and is expected to miss another three to five weeks. Green says missing prominent players is challenging but they’re grateful none of injuries were season-ending.

