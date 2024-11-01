Pelicans add CJ McCollum and Herb Jones to growing injury list

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans now expect to be without starters CJ McCollum and Herb Jones for multiple weeks. McCollum has been diagnosed with a right adductor strain that is expected to sideline him two to three weeks. Jones has a right shoulder strain and small low-grade tear in his rotator cuff. The Pelicans say he could be out from two weeks to a month. They join a growing injury list that includes starting point guard Dejounte Murray. He broke his hand during New Orleans’ regular-season opener and is expected to miss another three to five weeks. Green says missing prominent players is challenging but they’re grateful none of injuries were season-ending.

