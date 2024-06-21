Pelé’s mother Celeste Arantes dies at age 101 in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Celeste Arantes, the mother of late soccer great Pelé, died on Friday at age 101. Pelé’s former club Santos and two former aides of the three-time World Cup winner announced the news to The Associated Press. Arantes spent the past five years in a vegetative state and was not informed about her famous son’s death in 2022.

