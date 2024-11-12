Pelé’s former club Santos returns to the top tier of Brazilian soccer with an eye on Neymar

SAO PAULO (AP) — Santos secured its return to the top tier of Brazilian soccer next year when it hopes star striker Neymar will be back at the club which achieved a global following with Pelé. Santos was relegated in 2023 for the first time in its history almost a year after Pelé’s death. Its place in Brazil’s Serie A was secured with a 2-0 win at Coritiba on Monday night. Serie B leader Santos has 68 points in 36 matches. The top four teams are promoted. Club president Marcelo Teixeira says he will wait for Neymar and his Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal to decide their future. The 32-year-old player has a contract until June.

