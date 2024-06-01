Pelc has 4 RBIs to help send Grand Canyon to 9-4 win over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Eric Pelc went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs and Grand Canyon beat Arizona 9-4 in the the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Grand Canyon (35-23) moved its record to 3-1 against the Pac-12 Conference champion Wildcats (36-22) this season. Grand Canyon will take on West Virginia on Saturday. Arizona, which is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance, faces Dallas Baptist in an elimination game. The Antelopes built a 2-0 lead before Arizona rallied with three in the bottom of the second. Neither team scored until the decisive sixth when Grand Canyon came up with three runs and never looked back.

