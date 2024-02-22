Peiyun Chien leads by two strokes after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand tournament

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Peiyun Chien shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour event in Thailand, the first of three tournaments on the LPGA’s so-called Asian swing. The 33-year-old Taiwanese player had an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok. She’s winless on the LPGA Tour but has had 10 career top-10 finishes. Sei Young Kim shot 66 and was in second place. The group tied for third with 67s included Brooke Henderson, Patty Tavatanakit, Jenny Shin and Madelene Sagstrom. Jin Young Ko and Japan’s Erika Hara shot 68 and were in a group four strokes behind Chien. Defending champion Lilia Vu had a 73.

